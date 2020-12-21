Four outlaws held;1.3 kg hash seized

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :District police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession. According to police spokesperson, during ongoing drive against the drug sellers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four criminals and recovered 1.

350 kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified as--Mohsin Ali,Basharat Maseeh,Ghulam Mustafa and Abid Ali. Separate cases were registered against the accused.