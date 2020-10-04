Four outlaws including bike-lifter held; stolen motorbikes, narcotic recovered

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested four outlaws including a member of a bike lifter gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes, narcotic and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and following his orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city.

SP (Saddar -Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra police station Inspector Sham-Ul-Akber, ASI Noor Kula along with other officials who successfully nabbed a member of a well organised bike lifter gang, identified as Attiq s/o Muhammad Shafique resident of Chongi No 26 Islamabad, while the police also recovered two stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in several incidents of motorbike lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Case has been registered against the suspect and further investigation was underway.

Further-More, Nilor police apprehended three accused namely Muhammad Waqas, Ejaz and Sajid Hussain and recovered 279 gram heroine and one 9mm Pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed appreciated the performance of the police team and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.