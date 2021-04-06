UrduPoint.com
Four Outlaws Including Two POs Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Four outlaws including Two POs held

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Four outlaws including two proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested, police claimed.

DSP Parvaiz Akhtar told APP that action was launched by Haji Pur police station against criminals following 'crime control policy'.

He mentioned Names of proclaimed offenders as Fiaz son of Nawaz and Fiaz son of Bashir, had been wanted since 2014.

Police also have held two outlaws namely Irshad alias Irsha and Shahid for keeping illegal weapons during two separate raids.

It had recovered two klashankoves and several rounds from their possession. Cases were registered against all of the accused persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

