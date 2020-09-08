Four outlaws killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Four outlaws were killed in an encounter with Sadar police near Makkoana Bypass, here on Monday night.

Police spokesman said that Sadar police were carrying two accused of murder case including Sajjad alias Dholki and Allah Ditta for recovery of weapons when six to eight assailants intercepted the police near Makkoana Bypass and opened indiscriminate firing to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and during this encounter, two arrested accused and two assailants received serious bullet injuries and were killed on the spot while their other accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The killed outlaws were identified as Sajjad alias Dholki, Allah Ditta, Abid Hussain and Khalid.

During initial investigation it came into light that both attackers Abid and Khalid were proclaimed offenders and wanted to the police of various police stations in Punjab in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. Abid Hussain was involved in 41 cases while Khalid was wanted in 43 cases.

Accused Sajjad Dholki and Allah Ditta had allegedly kidnapped 14-year-old Zain Ali son of Akhtar Hussain Chathha from Dhuddiwala on September 1 and later on killed him after subjecting him to unnatural offence. The accused also buried the corpse in the fields outside the locality but during investigation the police recovered the body.

A special police team has also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, the spokesman added.