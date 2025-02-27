Open Menu

Four Outlaws Killed In Exchange Fire With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Four outlaws killed in exchange fire with police

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Four outlaws here on Thursday were killed in exchange of fire with the police.

The police spokesman said a police team was transferring an accused killer of Constable, Qadir Khan namely Noor Wali Khan from Peshawar, when five persons riding on two motorbikes opened indiscriminate fire on the team and release the accused from the police custody.

The SHO, Hazro with additional police force chased the criminals and they again started firing on the police in Pirzai area.

In retaliation, Wali Khan killed on the spot, while his other three accomplices received serious injuries, he added.

The police spokesman said the injured succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

APP/ifr/378

Recent Stories

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

48 seconds ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

18 minutes ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

22 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

31 minutes ago
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

2 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan