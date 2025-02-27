Four outlaws killed in exchange of fire with police

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Four outlaws here on Thursday were killed in exchange of fire with the police.

The police spokesman said a police team was transferring an accused killer of Constable, Qadir Khan namely Noor Wali Khan from Peshawar, when five persons riding on two motorbikes opened indiscriminate fire on the team and release the accused from the police custody.

The SHO, Hazro with additional police force chased the criminals and they again started firing on the police in Pirzai area.

In retaliation, Wali Khan killed on the spot, while his other three accomplices received serious injuries, he added.

The police spokesman said the injured succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

