Four Outlaws Netted; Drug, Kites Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:45 PM

Police in their crackdown against criminals and anti social elements have arrested four accused and recovered over 11 liter liquor, 525 grams of charas and kites from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against criminals and anti social elements have arrested four accused and recovered over 11 liter liquor, 525 grams of charas and kites from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Ganj Mandi Police in their crackdown held Muhammad Riaz for having 10 liter liquor and arrested Anees with 10 kites, Civil Line PS netted Raja Gulzar with 1.

5 liter of liquor while Kallar Saydian PS apprehended Mirza Akbar and recovered 525 grams of Charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them while further investigation was underway.

