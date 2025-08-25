Four outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 160,000 fine on four food outlets over extremely poor arrangements and violations of food safety regulations.

According to PFA spokesperson,Director General (PFA) Asim Javed accompanied by teams,carried out detailed inspection of 71 food outlets at the Bhera service area and fined a total of Rs 160,000 on four food outlets as well as issued notices to 61 points over violation.

During the operation, a large quantity of used cooking oil and rotten vegetables was discarded to ensure hygienic practices.