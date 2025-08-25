Four Outlets Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 160,000 fine on four food outlets over extremely poor arrangements and violations of food safety regulations.
According to PFA spokesperson,Director General (PFA) Asim Javed accompanied by teams,carried out detailed inspection of 71 food outlets at the Bhera service area and fined a total of Rs 160,000 on four food outlets as well as issued notices to 61 points over violation.
During the operation, a large quantity of used cooking oil and rotten vegetables was discarded to ensure hygienic practices.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four outlets fined2 minutes ago
-
200 tourists stranded at Saiful Malook lake evacuated: KDA12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 21st consignment of relief goods to Gaza32 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk in Ravi as inflows surge32 minutes ago
-
Aror University Hosts International Artist Imran Channa42 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2m compensation provided to heirs of storm victims in Dera52 minutes ago
-
AAC seizes black Partridge Chicks52 minutes ago
-
Preparations to celebrate 1500 birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in full swing at Governor House1 hour ago
-
Iran secures sixth world title at Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria1 hour ago
-
Bus ran over motorbike rider to death near Hadali1 hour ago
-
DC Khairpur inspects Degree College in Nara1 hour ago
-
National AI policy to boost growth, innovation1 hour ago