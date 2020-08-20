four oxygen canola devices donated

The Rafhan Mills management donated four high flow oxygen canola devices worth Rs 2.6 million for corona patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rafhan Mills management donated four high flow oxygen canola devices worth Rs 2.6 million for corona patients.

The mills officials handed over devices to Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a ceremony on Thursday while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and others were also present.

It was informed that the high-flow oxygen canola device was applied to a corona patient for respiratory problems and it saved the patient from ventilator stage.

The commissioner appreciated the steps of the mills and said that divisional administrationvalued those who had a passion for humanitarian service.