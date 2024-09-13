Open Menu

Four Pakistani IT Experts Join Global Thought Leaders At Riyadh AI Summit

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Four Pakistani IT experts join global thought leaders at Riyadh AI summit

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Four IT experts from Pakistan joined a galaxy of thought leaders at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh sharing their insight on related challenges and opportunities and strengthen cooperation with the international AI community.

The Global AI Summit, the premier platform for advancing the global conversation on artificial intelligence (AI), was held on September 10-12, 2024 at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre here.

The event brought together a galaxy of visionary experts, academics, corporate leaders, and policymakers from around the world to collaboratively shape the future of AI for the benefit of humanity.

This year’s summit emphasized the importance of balancing theoretical insights with real-world applications amid rapid advancements in generative AI.

Pakistani IT experts Yasar Ayaz and Shoaib-ur-Rehman shared their insights in the session titled “Inclusive Tech Solutions: Bridging Gaps and Empowering Diverse Communities.

Muhammad Haziq presented on “Delivering on the Innovation Promise of Startups,” while Tariq Khan contributed to “Transforming Healthcare: AI’s Role in Strengthening Supply Chains.”

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq hosted a networking dinner, inviting the Pakistani IT thought leaders alongside Pakistani diaspora experts working in various positions across Saudi Arabia.

The event aimed to address critical questions about AI development, ensuring its vast potential is transformed into tangible benefits for all.

It also provided an excellent opportunity for networking and further strengthening collaborations between Pakistan and the international AI community.

