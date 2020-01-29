UrduPoint.com
Four Pakistani Students Contracted Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:42 PM

Four Pakistani students contracted Coronavirus

State Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza says that they are in contact with Pakistani students who contracted Coronavirus, assured their families that they are getting better treatment there in China and will be fine soon.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) At least four Pakistani students studying in China contracted Coronavirus, State Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza here on Wednesday.

However, the minister confirmed that there is no even a single confirmed patient of “Coronavirus” in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza wrote: “183/ Got confirmation that 4 Pakistani students in China are diagnosed with #coronavirus. They are doing well, getting best care possible, and the families are being notified and reassured.

Thanks to Chinese authorities and Pakistani embassy for their rapid response,”.

At least 132 people have died of Coronavirus in China and the Chinese authorities are working day and night to overcome the issues. Wuhan province—the centre of the epidemic—has been closed to control the virus from spreading to other areas.

The authorities in Pakistan have installed screening points at every airport for identification of the victims of “Coronavirus” coming from China to Pakistan.

