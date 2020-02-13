UrduPoint.com
Four Pakistani Students Recovered From Coronavirus In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Four Pakistani students recovered from coronavirus in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed that four Pakistani students that had developed coronavirus disease in China were fully recovered now.

After recovery from the disease, they had been discharged from the hospital in China, Dr Zafar Murza said in a statement.

He added that 98% confirmed coronavirus patients were fully recovered.

He said some people were under observation for the virus across Pakistan. But all of their tests came negative, he added.

He said the government had reviewed the situation in the provinces and closely working with them to provide all assistance.

Dr Zafar Mirza said medical experts' teams were present at the airports to receive and observe the passengers from China and not a single suspected case was found out yet.

