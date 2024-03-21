Open Menu

Four Pashto Movies To Dazzle Regional Cinemas On Eid-ul-Fitr; Revive Film Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Four Pashto movies to dazzle regional cinemas on Eid-ul-Fitr; revive film industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The screening of four Pashto movies on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is all set to dazzle the cinemas with hopes to revive the ailing regional film industry through providing a spice of entertainment and a blend of emotions to the cinegoers.

“The much anticipated movies with quality production, dialogues, casts, locations and soulful music will mesmerize the audience, multiplying their joy of the festive occasion”, renowned film Director and film Star *Arbaaz Khan* said.

The film directors and producers have pinned hopes on the production quality, dialogues delivery, casts, locations and strength of music of the movies.

The movies to be screened included “Yaar Dushman” , which is directed by Arbaaz Khan while the film cast is comprised of Arbaaz Khan, Ajab Gull, Jahangir Jaani, Asif Khan and Jameel Babar.

Talking to APP, Film Director and Actor Arbaaz Khan said that Pashto movies had high-profit potential. He hoped that the release of new movies will help revive the film industry on this Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said Pashto film producers and artists remained resilient and kept cinema houses function even in the most difficult times and provide entertainment to people.

Another movie which was ready for release on Eid-ul-Fitr was Bandiwan, directed by Shahid Usman and other cast were Arbaaz Khan, Shahid Khan and Jahangir Jani.

“Pekhawar Zama De” is another Pashto movie directed by Shanzeb Khan, other cast comprised of Arbaaz Khan, Asghar Cheema and Mehek Noor.

While the fourth Pashto Movie which was ready for release titled “Charta Khaney Charta Faqeeray” directed by Arshad Khan, other cast include Shahid Khan and Jahangir Jaani.\395

