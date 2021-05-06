Four passengers died in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Four person died and another 34 sustained injuries after an accident among passenger bus, milk-laden van and another wagon, near Adda 25 Pul here on Wednesday night.

According to official sources, nine injured persons were stated to be serious . However, rest of 25 passengers sustained minor injuries. The seriously injured passengers were shifted to THQ Shorkot by Rescue 1122. Police busy in investigating the mishap.