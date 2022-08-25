Four passengers drowned in stream

(@FahadShabbir)

Lower Kohistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people on Thursday drowned in Dobeer stream when a passenger jeep trying to cross the stream overturned in flash floods.

While another passenger was rescued by the locals.

According to Police, a jeep capsized in middle of the stream, resultantly drowning of the four passengers.

The locals rescued the another passenger with the help of rope.

The dead persons were identified as Bilal , Amaiz Riaz, Samud and Faisal.

All passengers belonged to Dobeer.

Owing to the land sliding and flood in Achar stream, Karakoram Highway (KKH) has also been closed for traffic .

Due to intermittent rain for the last two days in the Upper parts of the Hazara division, rivers, streams, nullahs and ravines were flooded which has stuck life in the region.

The worst hit areas of the division are Upper and lower Kohistan where several connecting roads have been blocked due to landslides and floods in the streams.