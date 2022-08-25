UrduPoint.com

Four Passengers Drowned In Stream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Four passengers drowned in stream

Lower Kohistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people on Thursday drowned in Dobeer stream when a passenger jeep trying to cross the stream overturned in flash floods.

While another passenger was rescued by the locals.

According to Police, a jeep capsized in middle of the stream, resultantly drowning of the four passengers.

The locals rescued the another passenger with the help of rope.

The dead persons were identified as Bilal , Amaiz Riaz, Samud and Faisal.

All passengers belonged to Dobeer.

Owing to the land sliding and flood in Achar stream, Karakoram Highway (KKH) has also been closed for traffic .

Due to intermittent rain for the last two days in the Upper parts of the Hazara division, rivers, streams, nullahs and ravines were flooded which has stuck life in the region.

The worst hit areas of the division are Upper and lower Kohistan where several connecting roads have been blocked due to landslides and floods in the streams.

Related Topics

Dead Police Flood Traffic Kohistan Jeep

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

4 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

4 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.