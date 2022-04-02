UrduPoint.com

Four Passengers Injure In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Four passengers injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Four passengers were injured as an over-speeding truck hit a Chingchi Rickshaw at bypass Saturday morning.

As per details, the rescue sources said that passengers in Chingchi Rickshaw were on way to their destiny when they met with the tragic accident.

The injured including Fouzia, 40, w/o Mukhtar, Shamim Bibi, 48, w/o Saeed, Muhammad Kashif, 22, s/o Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Jamshed, 28, s/o Muhammad Saeed were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital after providing them first aid.

Sadar Police Station registered First Information Report and arrested the driver after taking truck into custody.

