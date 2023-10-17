Open Menu

Four Passengers Killed As Coach Overturns

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Four passengers killed as coach overturns

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Four passengers were killed while 28 people were seriously injured when a passenger coach overturned while trying to save a rickshaw in DG Khan here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger coach was heading to DG Khan from Rajanpur when it overturned near Near Aali Wala Chowk Jampur.

Resultantly, four passengers died on the spot.

However, the other 28 passengers sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rajanpur Jampur Rescue 1122 From Coach

Recent Stories

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

29 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

13 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

13 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

13 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan