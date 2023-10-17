Four passengers killed as coach overturns

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Four passengers were killed while 28 people were seriously injured when a passenger coach overturned while trying to save a rickshaw in DG Khan here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger coach was heading to DG Khan from Rajanpur when it overturned near Near Aali Wala Chowk Jampur.

Resultantly, four passengers died on the spot.

However, the other 28 passengers sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.