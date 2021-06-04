Four passengers killed in -car-coach collision in Khairpur

Four persons, including two women and as many children were killed while other ten passengers were critically wounded after a dreadful collision between a coach and a car near National highway Khairpur on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Four persons, including two women and as many children were killed while other ten passengers were critically wounded after a dreadful collision between a coach and a car near National highway Khairpur on Friday.

According to details, rescue sources said 4 members of a family were killed on the spot while 10 others were seriously injured when a speeding passenger coach collided with a car.

The accident was the result of reckless driving by the coach driver, police and eyewitnesses said, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.