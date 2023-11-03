Four passer-by killed, 15 cops, civilians injured in terrorist attack on police vehicle

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Four passers-by were killed and 15 police officials and civilians sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred near a police mobile near Tank Adda here.

According to police, the vehicle carrying elite force personnel was targeted by unknown militants.

As soon as the injured were taken to the hospital, the unknown militants opened fire on the police personnel present in the hospital.The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

It should be noted that the elite force team was being taken from Dera Ismail Khan to Takwara check post when the police van was targeted.

The eight injured were identified as Marzaq Sulaiman Khel, Abdul Hameed, Ishaq, Qudratullah, Nasir, Yasmeen, Shireen and Qamar Zaman while the identification of the dead and other injured was in process.

APP/adi