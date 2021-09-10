UrduPoint.com

Four Patient Of COVID-10 Died At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Four patient of COVID-10 died at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Another four patients including two elderly persons lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 895 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Allah Bukhsh (85) GR Raza (75) Zarina Bibi (50)and Khayal Bibi (53) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

All the deceased belonged to Multan, he informed.

So far, 22 patients are declared as positive and 148 are suspected, he said.

Related Topics

Multan March

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

1 hour ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

20 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago
 Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' ..

Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' footsteps to emerge victorious ..

20 minutes ago
 Libyan Parliament Ratifies Law on Presidential Ele ..

Libyan Parliament Ratifies Law on Presidential Election

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.