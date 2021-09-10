Four patient of COVID-10 died at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Another four patients including two elderly persons lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 895 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Allah Bukhsh (85) GR Raza (75) Zarina Bibi (50)and Khayal Bibi (53) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

All the deceased belonged to Multan, he informed.

So far, 22 patients are declared as positive and 148 are suspected, he said.