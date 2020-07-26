UrduPoint.com
Four Patients Die Of COVID-19 At LU Hospital Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Four patients die of COVID-19 at LU hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Four patients have died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

Two patients belonged to Jamshoro and one each of Umerkot and Sanghar districts have last their lives on Saturday at isolation ward of the hospital.

Haji Saleem, 53 of Jamshoro and 62 year old Muhammad Nasir have died of COID-19 on same day.

They were admitted to isolation ward on July 17 and July 20, 2020 respectively, according to death certificates issued by hospital administration.

A woman Nasreen, 50 belonged to Tando Adam and 38 year old Sangram s/o Saloo of Umerkot district have also breathed their last at COVID-19 ward of the hospital on same day.

The bodies of all four patients were handed over to their heirs as per standard operating procedures for burial at their native areas.

