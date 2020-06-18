Four patients of Covid-19 die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of four patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 110 so far while 76 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Thursday that a total of 114 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 38 were suspected.

20 patients are serious, he said adding that nine were on ventilators.