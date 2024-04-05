Four Paws Collaborates With IWMB To Treat Rescued Black Bears
Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, in a significant development for wildlife conservation in Pakistan has teamed up with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) working under Ministry of Climate Change to provide crucial medical treatment to eight bears rescued from bear dancing and poachers since 2021
This initiative comes after the direction of the Punjab Minister for Wildlife, Marriyum Aurangzeb who ordered all wildlife departments to raid districts in Punjab and confiscate “dancing bears”, a news release said.
Aneela the female bear who received treatment from Four Paws on Friday was confiscated by Gujranwala wildlife department and handed over to IWMB’s wildlife rescue centre for rehabilitation. Together Punjab Wildlife and IWMB are demonstrating their commitment to wildlife protection.
Aneela was treated by expert veterinarians from Four Paws. She underwent a comprehensive medical examination, during which the team removed a nose pin and treated broken teeth and injuries inflicted by poachers. Additionally, other injuries were identified and successfully treated, ensuring Aneela's well-being and future health.
Four Paws is set to examine the remaining seven bears rescued by IWMB in the coming days, providing them with the necessary medical attention and care.
Moreover, Four Paws has recommended the establishment of a permanent sanctuary for bears at the site of the old zoo, hence providing a safe and suitable environment for these rescued animals in the near future. The Four Paws is working voluntarily basis for the cause of wildlife preservation and conservation in Pakistan.
They will be now working with IWMB to establish a permanent sanctuary on site of old Islamabad Zoo. This collaboration between Four Paws, IWMB, and the Punjab Wildlife Department marks a significant step forward in wildlife conservation efforts in Pakistan. It highlights the importance of cooperation between governmental and non-governmental organizations in protecting and preserving the country's precious wildlife.
Four Paws is an international animal welfare organization dedicated to rescuing animals in need, providing them with comprehensive care, and advocating for their protection. With a global presence and a team of passionate professionals, Four Paws works tirelessly to address issues related to animal welfare, conservation, and habitat preservation.
