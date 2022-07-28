UrduPoint.com

Four People Arrested For Decanting LPG

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 10:12 PM

The local Police in Rawalpindi on Thursday arrested four persons decanting (liquefied petroleum gas) gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders, instruments from their possession during crackdown

According to the police spokesman, during course of action, Ganjmandi police held 04 accused of refilling gas cylinders illegally were identified as Jawad, Bilal, Mazahir and Bakht Muhammad.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.

