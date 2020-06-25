UrduPoint.com
Four People Booked For Selling Fake Cigarettes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Four people booked for selling fake cigarettes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The local police have booked four people for selling fake cigarettes hailing of a popular brand here on Thursday.

Official from Jalilabad police station said a legal consultant of Pakistan Tobacco Company Naveed Iqbal registered complaint as owners of Aziz Pan Shop named Sana Ahmad, Talha with two employees Yusuf and Subhan were found selling fake cigarettes labeled with Capstan tobacco, which was causing massive damage to company's reputation.

He said it hadn't only been causing health problems to customers of the popular brand, public exchequer also as the sellers weren't paying requisite income tax.

Police registered FIR and started investigation.

