Four people burnt to death in Karachi fire

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast four people including two women were burnt to death in a fire incident in a three-story building in the Hijrat Colony of Karachi on early Saturday morning.

According to details, fire brigade has managed to control the fire, but it is facing issues in rescue operation due to congestion on road and narrow streets of the neighbourhood.

The huge clouds of smoke was visible from far flung areas of the city, news channels reported.

Local people said, the blaze started at 6:30am after which a fire brigade was called which reached the site within half an hour.

Firefighters fear that some people may still be entrapped in the damaged building.