Four People Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

Four people commits suicide in Tharparkar

Four people committed suicide in different parts of district on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Four people committed suicide in different parts of district on Saturday.

According to details a married woman sakeena samejo ended her life over domestic issue by jumping into the well along with her one- year-old daughter in a village budhani sameja near chachrro taluka, resulting in the death of all two.

In other incident a young man Devraaj Meghwar committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree in village vikrio near Islamkot.

Mean while a young woman Fahmida D/o Hyder Rahmoon ended her life by strangled herself with rope over quarrel with parents in a village khensar near daahli taluka.

Police handed over dead bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities,

