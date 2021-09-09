Four people died in a roof collapse

At least four people were killed when a roof collapsed in Qasba MPR Colony on Wednesday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed when a roof collapsed in Qasba MPR Colony on Wednesday night.

According to rescue sources, the roof of a house in the MPR Colony of the city collapsed and a mother and her three children were killed in the incident.

Bodies of all deceased were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.