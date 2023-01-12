Four people died in Abbottabad gas leakage incident in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Four people were killed in a gas leakage incident that occurred near the Qalandrabad area of Abbottabad district, police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, four members of a family were found dead in a room apparently filled up with gas due to leakage.

After receiving reports, the police team rushed to the site for evacuating the bodies from the house.

During the search operation, the police team found the bodies of a man, his wife, and two children. The ill-fated family had been shifted to the nearby hospital before handing over to legal heirs. Further investigations are underway.