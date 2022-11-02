Four people died in various emergencies during October 2022: Rescue 1122

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its services in 540 accidents to the people on various emergency calls to save their lives and property during the month of October 2022.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal briefed on Wednesday about the monthly report of October 2022 said that a total of 42815 calls were received where 16813 calls were fake and 25522 were dropped calls.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds to 540 people.

According to the details during the month of October 2022, 33 incidents of road traffic accidents, 393 incidents of medical emergencies, 12 incidents of fires, 02 incidents of crime or shooting, and 40 incidents of other emergencies (recovery) took place.

A total of 540 people were affected where 4 people died in these emergencies while 536 people after being rescued and given first aid later shifted to the hospital, in these accidents.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad-led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

Rescue 1122 on 180 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through the referral ambulance service, 05 patients were shifted outside the district while during 175 emergencies, patients were shifted to different hospitals in Abbottabad city.