UrduPoint.com

Four People Died Of Suffocation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Four people died of suffocation

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :At least four members of a family including two minors Friday died of suffocation in the village Mast Maira, an area near Mangal police station.

According to the police spokesman, a family resident of Chahmed Baghdara including 22-year old Zeeshan son of Irshad, his 20-year old wife Bushra Bibi, two minor girls including two years old Fajr Bibi and one year old Jannat Bibi found dead in their room early morning.

The family reportedly left the gas heater on in the night while sleeping and owing to the low gas pressure they were suffocated to death.

Mangal police on receiving information, broke the door where all four members of the family were found dead.

The police after recovering the dead bodies shifted them to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for postmortem and completion of legal formalities.

Related Topics

Dead Police Abbottabad Police Station Died Wife Gas Family All Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

32 minutes ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

40 minutes ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.