Four People Dies In Different Incidents

Mon 09th August 2021

Four people including the brother of a civil judge were killed in Sanghar and Kandhkot on Sunday night

According to local Police spokesman, Jan Muhammad was killed in a clash between two groups of the Bhangwar clan over a piece of land in Kandhkot.

Separately, Shoaib Soomro was killed when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him in Ghouspur. Also, Soono Mirani was killed by his cousins over a land dispute in Ghouspur. Imam Bakhsh Dari, brother of the civil judge, Umarkot, was also killed over a dispute of plot in Khipro, Sanghar.

