Four People Held, 28 Shops, Restaurant Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:09 PM

At least four people were arrested for committing SOPs violation of Covid-19 in different parts of the city here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least four people were arrested for committing SOPs violation of Covid-19 in different parts of the city here on Friday.

According to Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said number of people were booked under Punjab Infection Diseases Ordinance.

As many as 28 shops and a restaurant was sealed while 13 buses were taken into custody for the said violation.

A total of Rs. 164,000 fine was imposed on shops, passengers buses and restaurant, said the official.

As per detail, shops were sealed at Gulghast and Gerdezi markets of Multan and its tehsil Shujabad.

Meanwhile, Rana Mohsin gave instructions with regard to adopting precautionary measures during meeting of transporters of both running AC and non-AC couches and buses.

They were directed to accommodate passengers with 50 percent ratio of total seats into space of their vehicles.

The Secretary warned of not tolerating violation of life saving SOPs during travelling hours.

They were advised to ensure masks with sanitizer for every passenger before setting out for journey

