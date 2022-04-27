UrduPoint.com

Four People Held For Selling Dead Chicken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Four people held for selling dead chicken

Livestock department held four people selling dead chicken in limits of Bara Meel Police Station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Livestock department held four people selling dead chicken in limits of Bara Meel Police Station.

Accused including Irfan, Liaqat, Amar alias Machi and Irfan Machi were nabbed by the police on identification of special branch police.

At least 45 dead chickens were recovered from the arrested people which destroyed in presence of livestock department on the spot.

Accused were reported to have supplied dead chickens in Kabir Walla and adjacent places of district Khanewal.

More Stories From Pakistan

