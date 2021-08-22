Four people hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :At least four persons sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle rickshaw and oil tanker near Thermal bypass.

According to Rescue officials, an oil tanker hit the motorcycle rickshaw while over taking, near Thermal bypass Muzaffargarh Multan road as a result 4 people sustained injuries.

In another incident, when a oil tanker loaded with 48,000 litres diesel which was parked along the road side, was hit by another truck as a result its container started leaking with oil spilling on the road.

Rescue teams with fire vehicles responded timely and cordoned off the area to avert from any untoward incident.