Four people hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four persons including two women sustained injuries as bus overturned near Peeroval.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Makhdoom Pur from Khanewal when it suddenly turned turtle near Peeroval due to over speeding.

As a result, four people namely Farzana, Sajida, Khalil and Mudassir sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted two injured to district headquarters hospital and provided first aid to two minor injured.