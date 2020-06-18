Four people hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

Atleast four persons including three women sustained injuries due to collision between van and bus near 79/10-R

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a van collided with bus near 79/10-R in which four people sustained injuries.

The injured were included Shoaib, Farzana, Farhat bibi and Sharifan bibi.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted three injured to Civil hospital while provided first aid to one victim on the spot.