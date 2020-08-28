UrduPoint.com
Four People Including Three Children Scaled To Death As House Caught Fire In Ghazi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:04 PM

Four people including three children scaled to death as house caught fire in Ghazi

At least four people including three children died on Friday when the house caught on fire due to an electrical short circuit at Wapda Colony Sobra city Ghazi, KPK

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :At least four people including three children died on Friday when the house caught on fire due to an electrical short circuit at Wapda Colony Sobra city Ghazi, KPK.

In a horrific incident the house caught fire owing to the electricity short circuit where four people including two minors, their cousin and mother sustained terrible burn injuries that lead to their death.

The dead bodies were shifted to Wapda hospital Ghazi and later sent Tehsil Headquarter hospital Ghazi for medico legal formalities.

According to the details, the employee of Tarbail Extension Power Project 5 Sardar Shahzad who was on duty and his family including two minors sons 5 years old Hamdan, 3 years old Ayan his wife Nageena Bibi and niece 14 years old Horia Bibi were sleeping in a room where Window AC caught fire owing to electricity short circuit and the whole room blazed where all four died with suffocation and burnt injuries, the household also destroyed by the fire.

The fire brigade of Tarbaila dam, MPA Faisal Zaman, AC Ghazi Dr. Abdul Wahidi, DSP Ghazi Shahnawaz Khan, Tarbaila Dam Security In-charge Col. (R) Tahir Muhammad Raja, SHO Ghazi police station Cadet Muhammad Nawaz reached the spot and extinguished the fire. All four residents of the house were died before extinguishing the fire.

After the postmortem of the family members, the dead bodies sent to their native village Namli Maira Abbottabad where their funeral prayer would be offered.

