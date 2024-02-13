Four People Injured In Firing Incident In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) At least four persons were injured in a firing incident on Tuesday near the Korangi area of North Karachi-IV.
According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.
The rescue team shifted the injured persons to a nearby Hospital and further investigation was under process.
