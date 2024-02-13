Four people injured in firing incident in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) At least four persons were injured in a firing incident on Tuesday near the Korangi area of North Karachi-IV.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The rescue team shifted the injured persons to a nearby Hospital and further investigation was under process.