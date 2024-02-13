Open Menu

Four People Injured In Firing Incident In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Four people injured in firing incident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) At least four persons were injured in a firing incident on Tuesday near the Korangi area of North Karachi-IV.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The rescue team shifted the injured persons to a nearby Hospital and further investigation was under process.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Korangi

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

57 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

1 hour ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan