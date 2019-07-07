UrduPoint.com
Four People Injured In Mach Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :At least four other people sustained injuries in a collision between in a car and a truck on National Highway near Mach area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to Levies source, the victims were on way to Sibi in a car when a speedy vehicle coming from opposition direction hit it.

As a result, four people including two women received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the victims were identified as Muhammad Yousaf, Qasim Jan, Asima Bibi daughter of Muhammad Yousaf and Sidra Bibi.

The injured victims were referred to Quetta Civil hospital's trauma center for further medical aid after completion of initial medical aid.

Levies force has registered a case.

