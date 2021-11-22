UrduPoint.com

Four People Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Four people injured in road mishap

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :At least four persons sustained injuries in a collision between container and oil tanker near Hafiz petrol pump at Sultan Colony in limit of sadder police station on Monday.

According to Rescue Officials, an oil tanker hit the container while over taking near Sultan colony resulted in four people sustained injuries identified as Asher of, 40 years, Faiz Bux, 30 years, Ahmed Yar and Noor Akbar of 25 years.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injures to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffergarh.

Rescue sources said that the incident occurred due to smog and over speeding of container.

