Four People Injured In Traffic Accident In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Four people injured in traffic accident in Rawalpindi

Four person were sustained several injured in a traffic accident near Fuji Foundation Hospital here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Four person were sustained several injured in a traffic accident near Fuji Foundation Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a high roof vehicle in front of water filter plant, sector D, Phase-01, DHA hitted with road barrier due to over speeding and turned turtle, resultantly four person received several injuries.

On information, the rescue team rushed to the scene and provided first aid to Irum Ayesha 45 and Zainab 17 while Farqualeet 19 and Muhammad Naveed 30 were shifted to shifted to Fuji Foundation Hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

