Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) Four people were killed by unidentified suspects in firing near Kala Shah Kaku on Wednesday.

The police said that the victims were travelling in a car when they were attacked. The incident took place near Chemical factory.

They said that a woman who was passing by at that moment was also shot in the leg and injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the incident and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

The CM directes the IGP to ensure early arrest of the accused and provision of justice to the families affected by the incident.

The IGP also sought a report from the Sheikhupura regional police officer (RPO) and ordered the senior police officers to immediately reach the site of the incident.

Police registered a case and launched investigation against the accused who successfully escaped from the scene.