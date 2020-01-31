Four people killed in Gujar Khan accident in Rawalpindi

At least four people including three brothers were killed in an accident on Grand Trunk Road near Gujar Khan here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least four people including three brothers were killed in an accident on Grand Trunk Road near Gujar Khan here on Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred at GT Road when a speedy car rammed into a truck standing alongside the road, resultantly, four person including three brother identified as Malik Arshad 25, Hassan Mehmood 23, Malik Azhar 21 and Saqib Butt 35 died on the spot.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital (THQ), Gujar Khan.