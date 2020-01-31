UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed In Gujar Khan Accident In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:12 PM

Four people killed in Gujar Khan accident in Rawalpindi

At least four people including three brothers were killed in an accident on Grand Trunk Road near Gujar Khan here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least four people including three brothers were killed in an accident on Grand Trunk Road near Gujar Khan here on Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred at GT Road when a speedy car rammed into a truck standing alongside the road, resultantly, four person including three brother identified as Malik Arshad 25, Hassan Mehmood 23, Malik Azhar 21 and Saqib Butt 35 died on the spot.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital (THQ), Gujar Khan.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Road Car Died Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

8 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

8 minutes ago

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

8 minutes ago

PIA loss dips by Rs 18 billion during last three y ..

5 minutes ago

Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System for 2nd Time ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Coronavirus Threat With Russian Se ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.