Four People Killed In Vehari Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and ten others injured when a passenger van collided with tractor trolly on Multan road in Vehari on Saturday.
According to Radio Pakistan, the injured have been shifted to DHQ Vehari.