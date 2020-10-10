Four people killed in Vehari road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and ten others injured when a passenger van collided with tractor trolly on Multan road in Vehari on Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the injured have been shifted to DHQ Vehari.