Four People Killed, One Injured Due To Heavy Rains In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Four people were killed and one person got injured due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said here Saturday.

12 houses were partially damaged due to floods and rains across the province, the authority reported.

Nine houses partially damaged due to the natural disaster in Lower Chitral, it added.

The KP Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and related institutions were on alert, a spokesman Relief Department said when contacted.

A detailed assessment of the damage would be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, he said, adding affected people in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places, he added.

Food items (dry ration) were provided to the affected families, the official said.

THe relief materials had been dispatched to the victims, the spokesman said.

The district administration had mobilized heavy machinery for the speedy restoration of the roads, he added.

He said PDMA had already issued a letter to all the concerned institutions and district administrations on July 17 and 19 for taking precautionary measures against expected heavy rains and floods.

