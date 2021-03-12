UrduPoint.com
Four People Of Same Family Crushed By Marble Loaded Truck

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :At least four members of a same family killed and two others sustained critical injuries on Friday when a marble loaded truck turned over on a car at Buner Road in Rustam area.

According to Rescue1122, the team rushed to the site and started a rescue operation.

Two bodies of the deceased were retrieved from under the truck by using heavy machinery.

Rescue operation was underway to retrieve dead bodies, till filling of this report.

Meanwhile the injured were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated precarious.

The deceased were identified husband, wife and their two children aged between 4 to 6 years old.

