Four people shot dead in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) At least four people including two women were gunned down over domestic issues here at Ghalla purr under the jurisdiction of Midh Ranjha police station on Thursday.

Police said that Ahmed Shair (40) r/o Midh Ranjha had a domestic dispute with his close relatives including Faisal (30), Urfah (25), Maqsooda (60) and Sarfraz (44) over some family issues.

On the day of incident,he killed all the four after opening firing at them.

On getting information,Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui,District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran along with Investigation team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy and necessary legal formalities.

RPO ordered to nab the murderer at the earliest.