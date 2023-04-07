Four periodical reports of standing committees presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Friday witnessed the introduction of four periodical reports of various standing committees.

The periodical reports included Standing Committee on Commerce, Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Standing Committee on Aviation and Standing Committee on Railways.

All these reports were presented in the House as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the NA, 2007.