Four periodical reports presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed presentation of four periodical reports of various standing committees as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a member of the committee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period 1st July, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Ali Khan Jadoon presented the Periodical Report of the Standing Committee for the period July - December, 2020.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Water Resources, a member of the committee Ali Nawaz Awan presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period January June, 2020.